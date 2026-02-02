Devolution for growth: 16th FC rejigs inter-state formula with care
State governments have long argued that their space for policy experimentation and autonomy has been shrinking
Business Standard Editorial Comment
premium
Listen to This Article
The Sixteenth Finance Commission had to perform its function amid considerable scrutiny. Over the past decade, relations between the Union and the state governments have declined — and not just for partisan political reasons. A broad range of issues, from the role of governors to the redrawing of parliamentary constituencies, has placed the federal structure of the country under strain of the sort it has not seen in four decades. The Commission thus had the onerous task of ensuring that the division of government revenues would not contribute to these tendencies. Its report, tabled in Parliament on Sunday, needs to be welcomed precisely because it seems to have achieved that purpose. It has re-examined the formula by which the taxes under the divisible pool are calculated, and has included “contribution to gross domestic product” as a factor. This has ensured that the share of some southern states, including Karnataka, as well as of more developed states on the western coast, such as Gujarat, has in fact increased.