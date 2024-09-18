Digging up due process: SC order on 'bulldozer justice' restores equity

The Supreme Court’s latest interim order on a batch of petitions stating that no demolition should take place in the country without its express permission for the next 15 days restores the criticality of due process in the Indian justice system. Warning against “grandstanding” and “glorification” of this practice by political leaderships, the Supreme Court Bench specified that it had passed the direction invoking its special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution. Article 142 empowers the Supreme Court to pass any decree or order necessary for doing complete justice in a matter pending before it. In