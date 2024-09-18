Business Standard
Opinion / Editorial / Digging up due process: SC order on 'bulldozer justice' restores equity

Digging up due process: SC order on 'bulldozer justice' restores equity

Given the increasingly febrile nature of the bulldozer justice issue and the ambit of its application, the sooner the Court issues clear guidelines on the legal premises of this practice, the better

Supreme Court, SC
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Business Standard Editorial Comment
Sep 18 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court’s latest interim order on a batch of petitions stating that no demolition should take place in the country without its express permission for the next 15 days restores the criticality of due process in the Indian justice system. Warning against “grandstanding” and “glorification” of this practice by political leaderships, the Supreme Court Bench specified that it had passed the direction invoking its special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution. Article 142 empowers the Supreme Court to pass any decree or order necessary for doing complete justice in a matter pending before it. In

