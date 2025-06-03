Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 10:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Digital payments jump, but robust fraud management key to users' safety

Digital payments jump, but robust fraud management key to users' safety

A safe payment system will help further the goal of financial inclusion and achieve higher, sustainable economic growth

India's decade-old fintech sector is putting artificial intelligence (AI) at the heart of its work, using the technology for purposes as varied as credit assessment and understanding complex data.
premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s digital-payment landscape has demonstrated remarkable expansion over the past few years. The recent data released by the National Payments Corporation of India showed that monthly transactions on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) exceeded ₹25 trillion for the first time in a month — in May — and hit an all-time high of 18.68 billion in volumes. This reflects a 33 per cent year-on-year jump in transaction volumes, while the value was up 23 per cent. There was also a significant increase in the value and volumes of Immediate Payment Service, Aadhaar-Enabled Payment System, and FASTag transactions.
 
Although a rapid
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Fintech sector finance sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon