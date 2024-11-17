Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Dissanayake's NPP wins big in Sri Lankans' vote for stability

Dissanayake's NPP wins big in Sri Lankans' vote for stability

India has a role to play in its economic recovery

Sri Lanka, India
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri Lanka has voted decisively for stability, handing the Anura Kumara Dissanayake-led National People’s Power (NPP) coalition a two-thirds majority in Parliament following a snap general election. These results have come just two months after Mr Dissanayake’s victory against established politicians like incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe and former president Mahinda Rajapaksa’s son Namal in the presidential election. What is more remarkable is the fact that Mr Dissanayake’s Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), the biggest party in the NPP, has won Jaffna in the heart of the northern Tamil ethnic community, and other minority strongholds. This suggests voters here have chosen to
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Economic recovery sri lanka

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon