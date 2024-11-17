Dissanayake's NPP wins big in Sri Lankans' vote for stability

Sri Lanka has voted decisively for stability, handing the Anura Kumara Dissanayake-led National People’s Power (NPP) coalition a two-thirds majority in Parliament following a snap general election. These results have come just two months after Mr Dissanayake’s victory against established politicians like incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe and former president Mahinda Rajapaksa’s son Namal in the presidential election. What is more remarkable is the fact that Mr Dissanayake’s Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), the biggest party in the NPP, has won Jaffna in the heart of the northern Tamil ethnic community, and other minority strongholds. This suggests voters here have chosen to