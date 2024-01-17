Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Donald Trump 2.0?

A second term might increase global risks

US flag, US, united states
Premium

Photo: pexels

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With Democratic incumbent Joe Biden, 81, polling historic-low approval ratings in the US despite a robust economy and falling unemployment, expectations of a second Donald Trump presidency in 2025 is gaining traction. Mr Trump’s decisive win in the Iowa caucus — taking 51 per cent of the votes, with challengers Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley coming a distant second and third, respectively — has added momentum to that outcome. To be sure, Iowa, which kicks off the primary and caucus seasons for both parties, need not be considered a bellwether for the November 2024 polls. For one, the turnout dropped

Also Read

The Trump saga: Indictment, RICO law & future of presidential campaign

Colorado court ruling on Trump: What it means for 2024 presidential polls

3-layered security, army snipers: Delhi is ready for Joe Biden's G20 visit

LIVE: Russian President Vladimir Putin to not attend G20 Summit in India

Seems Gaza hospital strike 'done by other team': Biden tells Netanyahu

Development debate

Rising global risks

Power for all

Taiwan in the balance

Auditing the auditors

Topics : Joe Biden Business Standard Editorial Comment Donald Trump US Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon