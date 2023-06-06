Doubling down on sedition

The Commission’s first recommendation lowers the bar on fixing guilt by adding to a landmark Supreme Court interpretation in 1962 (Kedar Nath Singh versus State of Bihar) that sought to limit misuse of the law. In Kedar Nath, the Supreme

India’s sedition law, a legacy of colonial rule, had attracted attention for its draconian application by the Centre and states till the Supreme Court last year ordered that the law be kept in abeyance till the government reviewed it. The apex court had argued that the law was “not in tune with the current social milieu”, implying that it would best be read down. Instead, the Law Commission, the body that advises the government on legal reform, has not only recommended retaining the relevant section, 124A of the Indian Penal Code, but toughened the punishment and widened the ambit of the law. Ironically, these recommendations come 14 years after the United Kingdom scrapped its own sedition laws.