Dredging problems: West Bengal and the Northeast need a deepwater port

Calcutta, as it then was, was founded as a port city by an empire built on trade in the high seas. Yet today’s Kolkata port, now run as the renamed Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, is a logistical nightmare. Some of this is due to factors beyond its control; the geomorphological characteristics of the delta are unfavourable. Kolkata never had a very deep “draught” — the depth of the channel that can accommodate ships — but it has reduced from 9 metres to 7 metres over time due to silting. Large ocean-going container ships cannot navigate up from the mouth of