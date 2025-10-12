Easygoing, transparent UK-India relationship has room for expansion

The recent visit of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), Keir Starmer, to India was meant to emphasise recent developments in bilateral relations, culminating in the signing of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta) in July this year. Mr Starmer was accompanied by the largest ever delegation of businesspeople from the UK to visit this country, and Whitehall has emphasised that during the visit Indian companies have promised investments of about 1.3 billion pounds in the UK economy. Those include an expansion of manufacturing facilities in the north of England by TVS Motor, which acquired British company