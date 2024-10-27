Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Economic growth questions: Some high-frequency indicators remain puzzling

Economic growth questions: Some high-frequency indicators remain puzzling

Growth in GDP in the first quarter this financial year declined to a five-quarter low of 6.7 per cent

GDP
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2024 | 10:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The latest Monthly Bulletin of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has noted high-frequency indicators suggest continued growth in demand, but at a slow momentum compared to the preceding quarters. While the central bank has retained its annual growth projection for the ongoing year at 7.2 per cent, prospects are being debated. As the Bulletin also noted, corporate results in the first quarter of 2024-25 showed a deceleration in real gross value added and corporations seem to be protecting margin with lower spending. Some of the large fast-moving consumer goods companies in recent days have expressed concern over slowing urban
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Gross domestic product RBI

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon