Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Electric mobility

EV import policy can face execution challenges

electric vehicles
Premium

Representational Image

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major new policy direction for the Indian automobile sector, the government has announced that import duties on electric vehicles (EVs) will be slashed as long as the EV manufacturer makes certain commitments to the government about producing in India. In particular, for models of electric cars with a combined cost, insurance, and freight price in India of $35,000 or above, the tariffs have been slashed from 100 per cent to 15 per cent. A similar reduction has been made for cheaper vehicles attracting a tariff of 70 per cent. In return, the companies have to promise to set

Also Read

Poll positions

Digital regulation

Double standards

Popular Vehicles and Services IPO: Date, price band, GMP, financials & more

Global threats

Double standards

Digital regulation

Poll positions

Addressing grievances

Simultaneous elections

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion Electric Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon