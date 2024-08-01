Electronics export opportunity

One of the highlights of India’s merchandise exports in recent times has been electronic goods. The sector registered a 16.91 per cent year-on-year increase in June and a 21.64 per cent growth rate in the first quarter of 2024-25 over the previous year. The electronics manufacturing sector has significant growth potential and could greatly benefit from increased focus and policy support, enhancing integration into global value chains (GVCs). Further, it is crucial for domestic employment generation as the segment has achieved the highest growth in employment from 2018 to 2022, highlighted in the latest Economic Survey.

However,