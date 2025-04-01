Emerging challenges for RBI: The central bank will need to keep adapting

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this week completed 90 years. Governor Sanjay Malhotra in a column in The Times of India on Tuesday highlighted some of the functions of the RBI and how it was preparing for the future. This significant milestone in the life of the central bank offers an opportunity to discuss the kind of challenges it may face in the coming years. The shape of the Indian economy has changed significantly over the past few decades with increasing engagement with the global economy. As a result, the demands on the central bank have also changed. The