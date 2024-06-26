Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Employment puzzle

The informal sector is not creating enough jobs

unskilled worker, job, employment
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The recently published factsheet on the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE), by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, for 2021-22 and 2022-23, paints a sobering picture of the employment situation in the country. Despite showing resilience after the pandemic, the unincorporated sector has not generated significant employment. The sector, encompassing small businesses and sole proprietorships across manufacturing, services, and trade, represents the informal segment of the economy. Workers and enterprises in this segment typically lack formal recognition and are usually excluded from social-security schemes. However, the segment plays a key role in value chains
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment informal workers Employment in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLok Sabha Session LiveWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon