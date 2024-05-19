Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Entry barriers

Workplaces still fall short on women's safety

workplace, office, startup
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Since 2014, Indian companies have been pressured by courts and the market regulator to enhance the protection of their women employees against sexual harassment at the workplace. But in the 10 years since the start of such coordinated state action to safeguard the safety and dignity of women at the workplace, corporate India’s efforts towards meaningfully addressing the issue appear to be woefully inadequate. First came the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, POSH for short, which was passed by Parliament in 2013, and it made it mandatory for companies to set up internal
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment workplace safety Ashoka University Sexual harassment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon