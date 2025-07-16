EU's code of practice sets key benchmarks for regulating AI development

As artificial intelligence (AI) evolves, governments are drafting rules to govern the way AI is built, trained, and deployed. Yet, regulators across the world are struggling to keep pace. There is a growing sense of understanding that AI, especially generative AI, doesn’t recognise national borders. The European Union (EU) is leading the way in crafting a structured framework. Its AI Act came into force in August last year. Meanwhile, the recently released Code of Practice for general-purpose AI sets important benchmarks on transparency, copyright compliance, and systemic risk management, helping firms comply with those norms and offering legal clarity to