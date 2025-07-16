Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 10:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EU's code of practice sets key benchmarks for regulating AI development

EU's code of practice sets key benchmarks for regulating AI development

Most countries have still not been able to catch up. India, for instance, has no dedicated AI law

The assumption that Big Tech will regulate itself and companies will deploy responsible and ethical AI, especially in the face of profit pressures and geopolitical competition, is naïve at best.

Business Standard Editorial Comment
Jul 16 2025

As artificial intelligence (AI) evolves, governments are drafting rules to govern the way AI is built, trained, and deployed. Yet, regulators across the world are struggling to keep pace. There is a growing sense of understanding that AI, especially generative AI, doesn’t recognise national borders. The European Union (EU) is leading the way in crafting a structured framework. Its AI Act came into force in August last year. Meanwhile, the recently released Code of Practice for general-purpose AI sets important benchmarks on transparency, copyright compliance, and systemic risk management, helping firms comply with those norms and offering legal clarity to
