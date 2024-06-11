Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Europe's destiny

Right's electoral gains point to deepening instability

European Union, EU
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two days after India completed its mammoth seven-phase elections over two and a half months to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha in 28 states and Union Territories, Europe went to the polls, completing in four days (June 6-9) elections to 720 seats among 27 member-countries. The two elections are not strictly comparable since the exercise in India was for a national Parliament whereas the European Union (EU) elections were for a supra-national Parliament that decides pan-European, not national, laws. But the results of the European Parliament elections are no less consequential. The EU is the world’s second-largest economy,
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment European Parliament Election news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsModi 3.0 Cabinet Meeting LiveLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon