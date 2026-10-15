Exit strategy

The strategic sale of IDBI Bank also underscores sustained foreign investor interest in India’s financial sector. RBL Bank, Yes Bank and Shriram Finance have attracted substantial foreign investment in recent years. Fairfax itself has significant holdings in entities such as CSB Bank and IIFL Finance. As reported by this newspaper, Fairfax, which holds a 40 per cent stake in CSB Bank, has been given the option of either exiting the bank or merging it with IDBI Bank to meet regulatory requirements. It will eventually also have to reduce its stake in IDBI Bank to 26 per cent. A glide path for this reduction is likely to be worked out in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The RBI will need to closely monitor Fairfax’s holdings across these financial institutions.

The approval of the IDBI Bank deal is significant on several counts. The government’s record in strategic sales has not been very encouraging. Only 21 such transactions, including the IDBI Bank deal, have taken place in the past 26 years, partly reflecting limited activity during the United Progressive Alliance government’s tenure. Given the complexities involved in the strategic sale of a bank, it is hoped this will mark a new beginning. The government’s policy, as announced in the Union Budget for 2021-22, is that central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) will have a bare minimum presence in strategic sectors. The rest will be privatised, merged with other CPSEs, or closed. In non-strategic sectors, CPSEs are to be privatised or closed. However, it is fair to argue that progress on this has so far been limited. Data compiled by the Sixteenth Finance Commission showed that the total number of CPSEs increased from 717 in 2020-21 to 748 in 2023-24. The government’s equity in CPSEs also increased substantially. Notably, over 200 CPSEs made losses during this period.