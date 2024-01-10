Export potential

The Union government expects agricultural exports to almost double to around $100 billion by 2030. In 2022-23, the value of India’s agricultural exports was $52.50 billion, while in 2021-22 it was $50.21 billion. The growth will need to accelerate significantly to be able to attain $100 billion, which will also help push agricultural growth in the country and raise farmers’ incomes. Notably, contrary to expectations that India’s agricultural exports may remain flat in the current financial year owing to export curbs on various food items, the government expects it to exceed last year’s level. It will indeed be an achievement,

