Eyeless in Gaza

Last week marked six months since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, and the prospect of peace appears weak. There are reports of a new round of truce negotiations in Cairo but the outcome is doubtful. It is hard to see an endgame when the Israeli government openly speaks of withdrawing troops from southern Gaza to regroup ahead of an assault on Hamas in Rafah, the border point that is choked with refugees. Meanwhile, Hamas has indicated that it wants to link the fate of the 129 hostages of the 253 it seized in a killing spree on October 6,