Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Eyeless in Gaza

Little visibility on the end of the conflict

Gaza, Palestine
Premium

Image: Bloomberg

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Last week marked six months since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, and the prospect of peace appears weak. There are reports of a new round of truce negotiations in Cairo but the outcome is doubtful. It is hard to see an endgame when the Israeli government openly speaks of withdrawing troops from southern Gaza to regroup ahead of an assault on Hamas in Rafah, the border point that is choked with refugees. Meanwhile, Hamas has indicated that it wants to link the fate of the 129 hostages of the 253 it seized in a killing spree on October 6,

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

LIVE: Middle-East conflict raises fuel price concerns, says FM Sitharaman

LIVE: Third flight of 'Operation Ajay' has departed from Tel Aviv to Delhi

Productive employment

Poll promises

The last mile

A unique career

Out on a wing

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Gaza israel Hamas Supreme Court Saudi Arabia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Excise Policy Scam CaseCSK vs KKR Playing 11Lok Sabha Election LiveApple iPad Pro | iPad AirIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon