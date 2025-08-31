Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Faltering ties with US drive deeper bilateral ties between India, Japan

Faltering ties with US drive deeper bilateral ties between India, Japan

Modi's Tokyo visit boosts India-Japan ties with 21 pacts, $67 bn investment push, and deeper cooperation amid US trade tensions and Indo-Pacific challenges

Narendra Modi, Shigeru Ishiba (Photo: Reuters)
PM Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba (Photo: Reuters)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

With 21 pacts signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Tokyo for the 15th annual summit, India and Japan have signalled a significant deepening of bilateral ties in the context of the geopolitical challenges emerging from across the Pacific. An indirect validation of the impulse to do so for both countries emerged hours after Mr Modi’s meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba, with American President Donald Trump reportedly dropping plans to visit India for the Quad summit later this year. This informal security partnership of the United States (US), India, Japan, and Australia was once considered a
Topics : Narendra Modi Donald Trump Japan Trade ties US tariffs Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion
