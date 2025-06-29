Fare track: Latest hike in railway tariff seems a modest proposal

The Indian Railways’ proposal to raise fares from July was long overdue. But questions may be raised on whether this increase, the first since 2020, can make an appreciable difference to the state-owned utility’s functioning. The railways admits that the increase would be the lowest since 2013. The highest raise is being planned for the air-conditioned (AC) class in all trains at 2 paise per km; for the non-AC sleeper class, the increase is 1 paisa per km, and for second-class half a paisa per km. Suburban fares and monthly season ticket rates would remain unchanged.

The fare increase is