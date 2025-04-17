Flawed justice: Poor training weakens an already under-resourced system

The latest Indian Justice Report has underlined a depressing reality evident to most Indians: That the justice-delivery ecosystem mostly fails its citizens. The report, published by Tata Trusts with a consortium of civil society organisations, ranks states on the basis of 24 parameters covering the four pillars of the justice system: Police, judiciary, prisons, and legal aid. Expectedly, it shows wide divergences in performances, with the southern states performing the best on all four pillars. Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu rank at the top among the large and mid-sized states, while West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and