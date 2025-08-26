Food for Gaza: India has a role to play as a compassionate power

Israel’s ambitions for Gaza have manifested themselves in the classic colonial tragedy of a man-made famine in Gaza City. As the United Nations-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) confirmed last week, an “entirely man-made famine” has gripped Gaza’s largest city and its surrounding areas, the first officially declared famine in West Asia. According to the IPC’s definition, a famine occurs when at least 20 per cent of the population of a given area suffer from an extreme lack of food. By the IPC’s estimates, half a million people, or a quarter of the Palestinian population in Gaza,