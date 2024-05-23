Foreign pressure

India has recovered strongly from the pandemic-induced disruption and is growing over 7 per cent. Most economists expect India to continue being a bright spot in the medium term, even as the global economy is anticipated to grow at a relatively slow pace. While government capital expenditure has played a significant role in post-pandemic recovery in India, the revival of private-sector investment will be crucial for sustaining the growth momentum. Although private investment is reportedly picking up in some sectors, the latest numbers for foreign direct investment (FDI), published in the monthly bulletin of the Reserve Bank of India this