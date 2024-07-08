Business Standard
French revolution

Hung Parliament points to turmoil ahead

Emmanuel Macron
Premium

Image: Bloomberg

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

French President Emmanuel Macron’s gamble to call snap elections following the far-right National Rally Alliance’s strong showing in the European parliamentary elections last month has thrown France into turmoil. In a record turnout for a runoff election, French voters unexpectedly relegated Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally Alliance, or RN, to third place, instead of the majority it had anticipated after the first round of voting. The RN’s predicament was courtesy a pre-electoral arrangement of convenience between Mr Macron’s centrist Ensemble coalition and the left alliance, the Nouveau Front Populaire (NFP). To stop the RN in its

Emmanuel Macron France

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

