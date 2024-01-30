Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gender preference

Girl child continues to face discrimination

gender based discrimination
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 9:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Socio-economic advancement, better educational facilities for women, and extensive government programmes have improved health outcomes for girls and narrowed the gender gap in child health inputs and outcomes. However, India still has to go a long way. A new research paper — published recently by the National Council of Applied Economic Research, which explores various dimensions of differential investment in sons and a fertility preference to have sons — could be useful in framing policies in this context. The data from the National Family Health Survey reveals India has closed most of the gender gap in child investment over time,

Also Read

Gender budgeting in India: What does it mean and how it impacts policy

Supreme Court launches handbook to combat gender stereotypes in judgements

Cumulatively ravaging effects of inequality

Inclusive growth

The geography of unequal growth

Questions on China

Nitish's U-turn

Empowering panchayats

Margin pressure

Mass mobility

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Socio-economic census girls gender inequality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Solar Policy 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesOnePlus 12 Sale TodayInterim Budget 2024 Date & TimeBank of Baroda Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon