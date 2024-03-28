Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Generating employment

Technological changes will increase challenges

employment
Premium

Representational Image

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 10:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Labour Organization (ILO), together with the Institute for Human Development, has released a large-scale analysis of available data regarding employment in India since 2000. For the years up to 2012, this survey has relied on the “Employment and Unemployment Survey”; and, for data between 2019 and 2022, the report has considered the National Statistical Office’s Periodic Labour Force Survey as its primary source. Given that these data sources have already been described at length, the empirical content of the report is familiar: Stagnant real wages in the formal sector; a recent return to agricultural employment; and a female

Also Read

Generating employment

Best of BS Opinion: Generating employment, 2016 demonetisation & more

Poll positions

Digital regulation

Double standards

Debt damper

Small demographic window

A year of hope, new beginnings

Improving confidence

The secondary sex

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion Employment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 10:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon