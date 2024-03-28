Generating employment

The International Labour Organization (ILO), together with the Institute for Human Development, has released a large-scale analysis of available data regarding employment in India since 2000. For the years up to 2012, this survey has relied on the “Employment and Unemployment Survey”; and, for data between 2019 and 2022, the report has considered the National Statistical Office’s Periodic Labour Force Survey as its primary source. Given that these data sources have already been described at length, the empirical content of the report is familiar: Stagnant real wages in the formal sector; a recent return to agricultural employment; and a female