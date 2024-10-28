Global leader: India has capabilities to leverage artificial intelligence

At the recent artificial intelligence (AI) summit, Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang emphasised the graphics processing unit (GPU) maker’s commitment to India. The chief of the world’s most valuable company claims India will grow 20 times in terms of computing capacities in 2024 over 2023, and that it has all the key resources to become a global leader in AI. Nvidia already has close to a third of its employees in India, where it does the bulk of its chip designing and runs many of its algorithmic models. Nvidia is also in a string of partnerships with Indian startups