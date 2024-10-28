Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Global leader: India has capabilities to leverage artificial intelligence

Global leader: India has capabilities to leverage artificial intelligence

While Nvidia's enthusiasm about India's AI-driven future may be well founded, India should be aware of the dangers of getting locked onto one platform

AI, Artificial Intelligence
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At the recent artificial intelligence (AI) summit, Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang emphasised the graphics processing unit (GPU) maker’s commitment to India. The chief of the world’s most valuable company claims India will grow 20 times in terms of computing capacities in 2024 over 2023, and that it has all the key resources to become a global leader in AI. Nvidia already has close to a third of its employees in India, where it does the bulk of its chip designing and runs many of its algorithmic models. Nvidia is also in a string of partnerships with Indian startups
Topics : Artificial intelligence Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion Technology

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon