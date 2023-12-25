Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Global trade disruption

Shipping routes can increase vulnerability

WTO, trade
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two unrelated events in different parts of the world point to one thing in common — climate change and geopolitical tensions have the potential to severely impair global trade and shipping. Two continental shipping passages, the Suez and Panama canals, are suffering from obstructions to trade traffic. This has brought back concerns about supply-chain woes and risks to the global economy in the coming year. Amid the risk of attacks by Houthi rebels from Yemen, who have stepped up attacks in response to the war in Gaza, major shipping companies have announced plans to reroute vessels away from the Suez

Also Read

Underachieving on climate

Unambitious targets

Scale and ambition

Trade potential

India's interests at stake as world trade talks take a green turn

The French connection

Rating constraints

A competitive update

Positive outlook

Breach and overreach

Topics : Climate Change Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion Global Trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesPaytm LayoffsLatest News LiveMerry Christmas 2023 WishesJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon