GPU export curbs may derail India's AI ambitions, tech-driven growth

GPU export curbs may derail India's AI ambitions, tech-driven growth

Key chips designed in the US by companies like Nvidia and AMD are fabricated abroad. Some of the key raw-material inputs are also drawn from nations that are not on the "favoured" list

India has embarked on a journey to carve out a sizeable slice of the global semiconductor pie, but the road ahead is long and arduous
Representative Picture

Business Standard Editorial Comment
Jan 15 2025

The outgoing Joe Biden administration in the United States (US) is proposing a framework restricting the export of advanced computer chips (mainly GPUs or graphics processing units) used to develop artificial intelligence (AI). Under the proposal, roughly 20 key US allies and partners will face no restrictions on accessing chips. But other countries will face caps on the number of chips they could import. India is one of the 120-odd countries that would have its imports of high-end GPUs curtailed if this proposal goes through. This is apparently an attempt to maintain US primacy in AI development with a strong
