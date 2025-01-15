GPU export curbs may derail India's AI ambitions, tech-driven growth

The outgoing Joe Biden administration in the United States (US) is proposing a framework restricting the export of advanced computer chips (mainly GPUs or graphics processing units) used to develop artificial intelligence (AI). Under the proposal, roughly 20 key US allies and partners will face no restrictions on accessing chips. But other countries will face caps on the number of chips they could import. India is one of the 120-odd countries that would have its imports of high-end GPUs curtailed if this proposal goes through. This is apparently an attempt to maintain US primacy in AI development with a strong