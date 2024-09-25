Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Decarbonisation key to firm profitability, India ahead of global average

Decarbonisation key to firm profitability, India ahead of global average

Globally, only about 25 per cent of the companies reported annual decarbonisation benefits worth at least 7 per cent of sales

emission, smoke
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

How quickly firms adapt to the climate-change challenge will determine the achievement of emission targets. A global survey conducted recently by the Boston Consulting Group and CO2 AI, a sustainability-management platform, highlights that relative to 2022 and 2023, progress on climate issues stagnated this year. Using the data collected from 1,864 companies, belonging to 16 major industries and accounting for around 45 per cent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emission, the report, titled “Boosting Your Bottom Line Through Decarbonization”, came at a time when this year’s summer officially became the hottest on record. Of the surveyed companies,

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon