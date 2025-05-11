Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Green taxonomy: More resources will flow to climate-friendly projects

Green taxonomy: More resources will flow to climate-friendly projects

The draft taxonomy, launched with the aim of directing capital flows towards sustainable and climate-aligned activities, is thus a welcome development

Green finance market
Premium

In fact, green taxonomies to mobilise climate finance have already been adopted by a large number of other countries, including China and the European Union, ensuring that stakeholders adopt environmental, social, and governance (ESG) safeguards.

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As India faces a mounting climate challenge, access to finance, advanced technologies, and critical mineral resources assumes greater importance. The draft “Climate Finance Taxonomy”, recently released by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, comes in as a much-needed framework during these critical times. Given the increased climate vulnerability, particularly in sectors like agriculture and water resources, and the need to increase per capita energy consumption from a paltry 16.7 gigajoules (GJ) in 2022-23 to 45.7-75 GJ per year, India needs a cumulative $2.5 trillion to meet its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) targets till 2030. But at the same
Topics : Green energy taxes Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion Green Climate Fund

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon