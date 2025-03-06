India's high-income goal by 2047 needs faster growth, policy push

Reaching high-income status by 2047 is undoubtedly challenging for India but not necessarily an impossible feat, according to a new report from the World Bank. While several countries have spent more than 20 years in the upper middle-income country (UMIC) group without being able to transition to the high-income group, the World Bank report notes India requires an annual economic growth rate of nearly 7.8 per cent for the next two decades to achieve its ambition of being a high-income country. While this is higher than India’s historical average, it is not unprecedented. In the past, countries such as South