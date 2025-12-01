Hardware for AI: Google's entry will increase competition in market

Meta is reportedly considering deploying Google’s custom tensor processing units (TPUs) in its artificial intelligence (AI) processing data centres in 2027, while renting TPU capacity in Google Cloud centres from 2026. Supplying chips to Meta (and other customers) marks a major shift in strategy for Google, which has hitherto used its TPUs only in its own data centres, while renting out time to companies. This positions Google as a rival to Nvidia, which currently has 80 per cent market share when it comes to the supply of AI-specific graphic-processing units (GPU).

However, Google’s recent launch