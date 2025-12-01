Monday, December 01, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Hardware for AI: Google's entry will increase competition in market

Hardware for AI: Google's entry will increase competition in market

However, Google's recent launch of Gemini3 has served as a good advertisement for the capability of its TPUs, which were used to develop the new model

Google’s chips are very different from Nvidia’s. They are not like-for-like. Nvidia is a pure-play hardware company. The GPUs are designed for large number crunching with a software platform thrown in to help users to tailor codes efficiently. (Photo: Reuters)

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Meta is reportedly considering deploying Google’s custom tensor processing units (TPUs) in its artificial intelligence (AI) processing data centres in 2027, while renting TPU capacity in Google Cloud centres from 2026. Supplying chips to Meta (and other customers) marks a major shift in strategy for Google, which has hitherto used its TPUs only in its own data centres, while renting out time to companies. This positions Google as a rival to Nvidia, which currently has 80 per cent market share when it comes to the supply of AI-specific graphic-processing units (GPU).
 
However, Google’s recent launch
