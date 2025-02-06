Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 10:24 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Illegal migration: Govt needs to address all related aspects effectively

Illegal migration: Govt needs to address all related aspects effectively

The use of a military aircraft was perhaps to show the seriousness of the cause and pictures of handcuffed illegal immigrants will likely please Mr Trump's core constituency

illegal immigration, immigrants in US, Indian immigrants
Premium

Representational Image

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The landing of a United States (US) military plane with over 100 illegal Indian immigrants in Amritsar on Wednesday was a clear statement by the American government. Reports that many of them were handcuffed and chained underscore the intentions of the US administration. US President Donald Trump had promised to deport illegal immigrants from the country during his presidential campaign and he is doing exactly that. The use of a military aircraft was perhaps to show the seriousness of the cause and pictures of handcuffed illegal immigrants will likely please Mr Trump’s core constituency. Although the US, which attracts a
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Illegal immigration in US immigration

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon