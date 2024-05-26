Impending changes

There has been much speculation about the timing of the general elections in the United Kingdom (UK). Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had the option to delay elections to as late as January next year, and there was some expectation that, given the 17-25 point lead in the polls that is currently enjoyed by the Opposition Labour Party, he would choose to wait at least until the end of the year. Instead, Mr Sunak announced the election would be held on July 4, just a few weeks away. In doing so, it appears he took his own Conservative Party by surprise