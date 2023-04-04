Impending slowdown

In this section

Opportunities & challenges: The jury is out on what, how India Inc achieves

Hockey World Cup 2023: Teams, schedule, venues and everything one must know

Asian Paints Q2 results: Net profit rises 31% to Rs 783 cr, sales up 18.8%

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf

The World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday came up with new growth estimates. Expectedly, both projections underline that the Indian economy will slow in 2023-24. According to the World Bank’s projections, India will grow at 6.3 per cent, while the ADB expects growt

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com