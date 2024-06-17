Inclusive development

The need for greater female participation in the economy cannot be exaggerated. It is well accepted that greater gender equality helps productivity, economic growth, and human development. Further, women’s active participation in leadership positions fosters diversification, resulting in better governance and decision-making across sectors. Unfortunately, the gender inequality gap in India continues to be large. The latest Global Gender Gap Report 2024, by the World Economic Forum, released last week, ranked India at 129th place out of 146 countries, a decline of two places from last year — with a score of 64.1 per cent on parity, well below the