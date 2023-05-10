Increasing costs

When volatile sectors such as refineries, banks, and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are excluded, the results look worse. Revenues are up 12 per cent but operating profits are down 4 per cent, and net profits are down 11 per cent with interest costs spiralling up 39 per cent.

An examination of the Q4FY23 (January-March 2023) results of some 500 listed companies indicates a slowdown in profitability, though revenues have grown and there are early signs of consumption picking up. Costs have gone up due to inflation. The rising cost of financing and increasing wage bills are all hitting margins. For this overall sample, operating revenues have grown 14 per cent year on year. But operating expenses have also grown 13 per cent while employee-related costs are up 23 per cent and interest costs have risen by a whopping 37 per cent. Operating profits are up 16 per cent, but thanks to high finance costs, net profits are flat — up by a nominal 0.7 per cent.