close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Increasing costs

Interest cost is affecting profitability

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
Analysts attribute the poor corporate earnings to a slowdown in aggregate demand in the economy
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 10:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An examination of the Q4FY23 (January-March 2023) results of some 500 listed companies indicates a slowdown in profitability, though revenues have grown and there are early signs of consumption picking up. Costs have gone up due to inflation. The rising cost of financing and increasing wage bills are all hitting margins. For this overall sample, operating revenues have grown 14 per cent year on year. But operating expenses have also grown 13 per cent while employee-related costs are up 23 per cent and interest costs have risen by a whopping 37 per cent. Operating profits are up 16 per cent, but thanks to high finance costs, net profits are flat — up by a nominal 0.7 per cent.
When volatile sectors such as refineries, banks, and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are excluded, the results look worse. Revenues are up 12 per cent but operating profits are down 4 per cent, and net profits are down 11 per cent with interest costs spiralling up 39 per cent.
Or

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

O2C segment may drive RIL's Q4FY23 revenue; retail, telco stable: Analysts

HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ

Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed

Long-festering problem

Stressing stability

Emergency ends

Extending liability

Seamless transactions

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Q4 Results Labour cost

First Published: May 10 2023 | 10:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

AI ecosystem for India

AI
5 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Stressing stability, freebies in a prosperous state

polls and freebies
1 min read
Premium

SHE can coexist with enterprise

SHE can coexist with enterprise
5 min read
Premium

Long-festering problem

Manipur violence
3 min read
Premium

Stressing stability

Illustration: Binay Sinha
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Freebies in a prosperous state

polls and freebies
6 min read
Premium

SHE can coexist with enterprise

SHE can coexist with enterprise
5 min read
Premium

Long-festering problem

Manipur violence
3 min read
Premium

Stressing stability

Illustration: Binay Sinha
3 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Stressing stability, freebies in a prosperous state

polls and freebies
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon