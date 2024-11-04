Increasing costs: The impact of climate change on output will be large

There is a need to comprehend the macroeconomic ramifications of climate change fully. A report published by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) attempts to estimate the impact of climate change on the gross domestic product (GDP) of countries in the Asia-Pacific region under a high-end greenhouse gas emission scenario. It concludes that India could experience a 24.7 per cent loss in its GDP by 2070, thereby remaining one of the worst-affected countries in the region. The negative economic impact is expected to occur via channels like coastal inundation, lower labour productivity, and lower natural resource productivity, with relative impact concentrated