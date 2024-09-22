India aligns with G7 as Quad deepens ties to counter China's influence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined India’s growing alignment with the G7 powers in the last one-to-one meeting and Quad annual summit under United States (US) President Joe Biden, who will demit office in January next year. Both meetings sought to explore ways against growing competition from China, as confirmed by Mr Biden’s hot mic comment to Quad leaders to the effect that China was testing countries in the Asia Pacific. In this respect, the Wilmington Declaration joint statement from Quad leaders reflected not just heightened geopolitical concerns and specific initiatives to address them but also continued the