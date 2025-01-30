Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 11:22 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / India, China agree on better ties, but border tensions still persist

India, China agree on better ties, but border tensions still persist

The language and tenor of the statements issued by both countries suggest a new cordiality five years after incursions by China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh

border, barbed wire, cross-border
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The agreement between India and China following Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s meeting with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong on the course of bilateral relations must be treated with cautious optimism. The outcome is in the nature of testing the waters, focusing on closer people-to-people contact, including the easing of visa services, the resumption of flights between the two countries, and restarting the Kailash- Mansarovar Yatra this summer. This agreement follows the diplomatic pathway established by the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Brics summit in Kazan in October last
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Sino-India ties China

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon