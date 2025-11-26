Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / India's child deprivation problem requires urgent, systemic reform

India's child deprivation problem requires urgent, systemic reform

Further, development-aid cuts could lead to 4.5 million additional under-five deaths by 2030 and push six million children out of school by next year

Child vaccination
premium

To align with Unicef’s five-point framework, India must treat child poverty as a national mission. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The report “State of the World’s Children (SWOC) 2025” — by the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) — states that while global extreme child poverty is declining, India still carries one of the largest burdens of multidimensionally deprived children. About 206 million Indian children experience at least one deprivation, and one third of them (62 million) face two or more, reflecting gaps in education, health, housing, nutrition, sanitation, and water. Climate change now exposes four of five of the world’s children to at least one extreme climate hazard annually. Conflict, too, affects childhood more than ever: About 19
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Child care children's education
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon