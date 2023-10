Need for pragmatism

All you need to know about Aditya L-1, Isro's mission to study the Sun

China to send its first civilian to space on Tuesday, says space agency

Mission to Venus already configured: Isro chairman post Chandrayaan-3 plans

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

A new set of timelines for manned space missions by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) was listed in the runup to tests for India’s first manned mission, Gaganyaan. On Saturday, the first flight test for Gaganyaan will start. There will be at least 20 different tests, and at least three uncrewed flights before Isro attempts to put three gaganauts into orbit around Earth. During the preview of the mission tests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Isro to target the

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com