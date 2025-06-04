Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 11:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / India-US trade deal hopes rise but the reliability part remains in doubt

India-US trade deal hopes rise but the reliability part remains in doubt

While it is essential that the government do its best to avoid being hit with high tariffs, it should also keep in mind that any deal with the US is subject to the vagaries of its leadership

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US
premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

United States (US) Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick this week said that he was “very optimistic” that a trade deal with India could be agreed in an accelerated timeframe — before, in fact, the July deadline, which marks the end of the 90-day “pause” on the US’ high retributive tariffs. This sounds like excellent news, but should also be greeted with some scepticism. India’s negotiators have not made it a secret that they are not so certain that any initial deal can be comprehensive enough to satisfy stakeholders. It may be limited to certain sectors that are politically important to the
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment trade import Exports
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon