Ineffective interventions

The Department of Telecommunications has reportedly decided to take up the issue of pesky calls and messages as a priority area once the new government is formed. This is reported to be part of the 100-day agenda the Prime Minister’s Office has asked every Union ministry and government department to work on. If executed well, tackling pesky calls/messages or unsolicited communication will go a long way in promoting both ease of living and ease of doing business — two critical benchmarks for development. The effort to contain unsolicited communication, commonly referred to as spam, however, is not a new initiative.