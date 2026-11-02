Insalubrious climate for reform

Faced with this disastrous scenario, the effort in Antalya is to limit peak warming to a “low overshoot path” of 1.7-1.8 degrees centigrade before cooling to 1.5 degrees centigrade in 2100. This will require considerably higher emission-cutback pledges than those made in Paris; given that the world has already warmed 1.44 degrees centigrade above pre-industrial levels, only an unalloyed optimist can hope to reach those targets. Beyond unchecked fossil-fuel burning is the sustained reluctance of the developed world, which is responsible for global warming in the first place, to underwrite urgently needed mitigation and adaptation projects in the climate change-impacted poor and developing world. The United States’ repudiation of the Paris Agreement set the trend in Donald Trump's first term as President and his second stint saw the mass exit of private finance from climate-funding initiatives.

Much has been made of the fact that climate finance has crossed $2 billion annually. But this amount lags annual requirements of $7.8 trillion till 2030. The bulk of this meagre finance goes into mitigation projects (such as renewable energy and emission reduction) that have revenue-earning potential, leaving little for adaptation programmes (such as infrastructure to contain sea-level rises) needed in scores of island-nations and countries with long coastlines. Climate-finance meetings ahead of Antalya did not suggest a fundamental alteration of this funding paradigm or amount.