Intelligent regulation

Much to learn from EU's Artificial Intelligence Act

Artificial Intelligence, AI
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 9:21 PM IST
The passage of the European Union’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act —the first such law regulating AI worldwide — provides a model for oversight and regulation. It may become a benchmark for a global consensus on AI regulation, which is something India is trying to orchestrate with a declaration document at the ongoing Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit.

AI has enabled efficient manufacturing in many sectors, faster drug discoveries, breakthroughs in material science research, etc. It could be transformational across sectors ranging from scientific research to autonomous transport, health care and diagnostics, efficient smart power grids, financial systems, and telecom networks as well as the easier provision of a multitude of public and private services.

But AI can enable criminal activities.

Topics : Artificial intelligence Business Standard Editorial Comment European Union

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 9:20 PM IST

