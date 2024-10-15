Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Internship opportunity: Progress will need to be carefully monitored

Internship opportunity: Progress will need to be carefully monitored

The fact that only about 155,000 candidates applied for about 91,000 such positions on the first day surprised many. The number is expected to go up

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to open the internship scheme for applicants in mid-October, according to people in the know. The first round of shortlisting of candidates will be conducted using artificial intelligence (AI), they s
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 10:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union government has started rolling out one of the most discussed announcements of the first full Budget of the third Narendra Modi government. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in her July 23 Budget speech the government would launch a scheme to provide internship opportunities to 10 million youths in the top 500 companies in five years. This will help young people looking for employment to gain exposure to real-life business environments in different areas for a year. Selected candidates will be provided an allowance of Rs 5,000 per month along with a one-time assistance
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion internships Employment in India

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon