It is not over: Trump's tariff pause does not fundamentally change much

American President Donald Trump’s decision on Wednesday to pause the so-called reciprocal tariffs for 90 days reportedly surprised even some of his closest advisors. In a way, this again shows decisions are not thought through, causing uncertainty in global financial markets and the economy. Nonetheless, the pause has given financial markets a much-needed relief. The S&P 500 in the United States, for instance, went up 9.5 per cent on Wednesday. Since the markets were closed in India on Thursday, they are expected to reflect the change on Friday. According to the revised plan, the base 10 per cent tariff will